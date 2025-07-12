Recent flooding has devastated our Texas Hill Country neighbors, just a couple of hours West of Round Top. Our community is banding together to help with relief efforts. Here are just a few ways you can help through our local partners.

The Greater Fayette Community Foundation:

A hub for organizing and funding local non-profits, GFCF has used their expertise to create an umbrella fund dubbed Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. All contributions will be directed to trusted partners in the Kerrville area actively providing relief and rebuilding support. To donate, visit here.



Double D Ranch

The Western fashion mavens of Double D have designed a special edition Hill Country Relief scarf that “commemorates the bond of sisterhood, not only ours but that of the girls at Camp Mystic, holding hands and encircling Texas”. All proceeds will be donated to flood relief efforts, particularly the rebuilding and bolstering of the affected summer camps. Get a scarf to support the effort, here.



Junk Gypsy

Junk Gypsy founders Aimee and Jolie Sikes have teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator @mirandalambert to create the “Pray for Texas” tee. All profits from this limited-edition shirt will go directly to flood relief efforts throughout the Hill Country. Get your t-shirt, here.

Wimberly Inc.:



From July 10-13, 100% of the proceeds from all cowboy boot sales at Wimberly Inc. in Henkel Square will be donated to the community foundation of the Texas Hill Country. Learn more, here.

