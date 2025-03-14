NomadSTR has purchased Round Top’s luxury home and ranch rental company KOZE Vacation Rentals. The move will bring NomadSTR’s innovative approach and extensive resources to Round Top while maintaining the beloved KOZE brand that has become synonymous with luxury hospitality.

Founded by Cari Goeke, KOZE Vacation Rentals has established itself as the region’s premier luxury rental company, offering an unparalleled portfolio of high-end homes and ranch properties. Under Goeke’s leadership, the company has experienced remarkable growth, becoming a cornerstone of Round Top’s luxury accommodations market.

1 3 KOZE Vacation Rental Property, Round Top. (Photo by James Pharaon) 2 3 KOZE Vacation Rental Property, Round Top. (Photo by James Pharaon) 3 3 KOZE Vacation Rental Property, Round Top. (Photo by James Pharaon)

“I’m proud of what we’ve built with KOZE, and I know NomadSTR is the perfect team to shepherd its next chapter,” said Cari Goeke, founder of KOZE Vacation Rentals.

“After seeing NomadSTR’s vision and commitment to excellence, I’m confident our cherished clients will be in the best hands. This transition represents an exciting evolution for luxury rentals in Round Top, and I’m thrilled to see NomadSTR expand upon our foundation while maintaining the KOZE brand that our community has come to trust.”

“When we discovered what Cari had built, we were immediately impressed by its stellar reputation and growth potential,” said Dakota Haines, founder of NomadSTR.

Dakota Haines of NomadSTR. (Photo by Alex Helm Photography)

“The KOZE brand represents the very best of Round Top hospitality, and we’re committed to preserving and enhancing that legacy. Round Top’s proximity to Austin and its unique charm make this acquisition a natural progression for us, and we’re honored to continue the KOZE tradition of excellence while bringing our innovative resources to this special community.”

Round Top properties will continue to operate under the KOZE name, now powered by NomadSTR’s technology platform, expanded marketing reach, and elevated guest services. This strategic partnership marks an exciting evolution in Round Top’s luxury rental market, combining NomadSTR’s proven success with KOZE’s established presence and trusted name in the region.