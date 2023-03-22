Listen Up: Designer Suzanne Kastler Talk and Book Signing at The Halles, Round Top
Kastler joins the list of design stars slated to visit Round Top this spring.
Antique & Design Shows
Spring March 16 – April 2
Fall October 14 – 28
Monday, March 27, 2 to 4 pm
Afternoon wine, illustrated talk and book signing with designer Suzanne Kasler at The Halles, Round Top
Suzanne Kasler is heralded as one of America’s most influential designers. Referred to as a designer’s designer, her interiors are as refined as they are comfortable. She has created collections for Hickory Chair, Visual Comfort, Ballard Designs, Lee Jofa, La Cornue, and Mirror Home, which are utilized in the most beautiful rooms in the country. Her own Regency-style home in Atlanta is featured in her latest book, Suzanne Kasler: Edited Style (Rizzoli), along with 13 other projects, from a Sir Edwin Lutyens-inspired River Oaks house with Curtis & Windham Architects to a serene retreat in Boca Grande, Florida. Kasler — a member of the Architectural Digest AD100, Elle Decor A-List, and 1stDibs 50 — provides reflections on how to edit a home, living with collections and art, and ways to welcome guests.
Suzanne Kasler will discuss her design work in an illustrated talk and sign her book at The Halles in Round Top, Monday, March 27, 2 to 4 pm. Tickets $35 at thehalles.com. Please RSVP here.
Information [email protected]
The Halles Round Top, TX 1465 N. Texas 237
