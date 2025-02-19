There’s more to the Spring 2025 Round Top Antiques & Design Show than shopping. We’ve compiled a list of must-attend events happening both during the show and beyond. From live music and gallery exhibitions to exquisite dinners and dance parties, designer book signings and high-style fashion shows, there’s a variety of things to do. Here’s where to see and be seen this spring. Be sure to check back here for updates.

MARCH

Saturday, March 1

3 – 6 pm: “Judy Hill: Fayetteville Now & Then” opening at Red & White Gallery. The internationally traveled Fayetteville plein-air painter turns the focus on her adopted hometown. On view Saturdays through April 5. Find out more, here.

Judy Hill Old Gulf Station, 2024

Friday, March 7

3 pm: James Dick Solo Piano Recital at Festival Hill. Exhibit of Steinway factory photographs by Chris Payne on view before the concert. Tickets, here.

Thursday, March 20

4 – 6 pm: Art Walk at The Horseshoe. Works on display by Ty Hays and the artists of The Horseshoe. Learn more here and here.

March 20 – April 6

Round Top Spring 2025 Antiques & Design Show

The 303 Rodeo Runway (Photo by Kolton King)

Friday, March 21

7:30 pm: Rodeo Runway Presents: How the West Was Won at The 303. Fashion show of Western wear by Worn & Weathered, Double D Ranch, and more. Learn more, here.

Saturday – Wednesday, March 22 – 26

10 am – 6 pm: Meet Teressa Foglia and Ty Hays at The Horseshoe. Join Teressa Foglia founders for custom hat personalization. Learn more, here.

1 4 Aerin Lauder 2 4 Aerin Lauder’s Living With Flowers 3 4 Mark D. Sikes 4 4 Mark D. Sikes’ Forever Beautiful

Monday, March 24

Miron Crosby + Teressa Foglia at The Horseshoe. Fine Western boots by Miron Crosby and custom hats by Teressa Foglia. By invitation. Learn about the brands here and here.

4 to 6 pm: Book signings with Aerin Lauder and Mark D. Sikes at James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows. Books for sale at event. Learn more by emailing [email protected].

6 pm: PaperCity Designer Dinner, a Blue & White Night, with Special Guests Aerin Lauder and Mark D. Sikes. 6 pm cocktails, 7 pm seated dinner by A Fare Extraordinaire, at The Halles. Tickets $225, here, limited capacity.

Monday – Tuesday, March 24 – 25

10 am – 6 pm: Teressa Foglia Presents A Friend Made. Pop-up event at the Teressa Foglia barn at The Horseshoe. Handmade fashion for men, women and children created with West African vintage indigo blankets, plus a curation of American casual brands sourced from Japan. Learn more about the brands here and here.

Tuesday, March 25

6 pm: Modern Marla & Laura Goodson Present: Cowboy Couture, A Western Luxe Fashion Event at Henkel Square. 6 pm entry, 7:30 pm fashion show. Tickets, here, or here.

The 550 Market Red Carpet Runway (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Wednesday, March 26

1 – 5 pm: Designer Day at Big Red Barn with Milieu Magazine. Early shopping 1– 5 pm. Presentation by Milieu editor at large Shannon Bowers and reception 3 – 5 pm. Tickets, here.

5:30 – 7:30 pm: Halles Art Barn Reception. Meet artists Steve Wrubel and Angela Fabbri. Learn more, here.

7:30 pm: The 550 Red Carpet Runway Fashion Show at Round Top Dance Hall. Vintage and handmade clothing and accessories by the artisans of The 550 Market. Tickets, here.

Kim Hoegger Farmhaus Dinner (Photo by Hanna Rivas)

Thursday, March 27

11 am – 1 pm: Nick Mele X Society Social Play Games Furniture Collaboration at Blue Hills. Meet Society Social owner Roxy Owens; book signing of A Newport Summer by Nick Mele at the Society Social Ranch Tent No. 10. Learn more here, and here.

4:30 pm: Kim Hoegger Home Farmhaus Dinner. Live music with Cory Brooks, antiques barn sale. Food and pie from Royers Pie Haven followed by Q&A with the Garden Girls. Tickets, here.

Sofa King Great by Donald Robertson

6 to 9 pm: Artist Donald Robertson, aka @drawbertson, Exhibition and Opening Night Party at James Cabana at Red Antler. Donald Robertson will live paint, collaboration with rodeo photographer Steve Wrubel, and Robertson will sign his best-selling book, Sofa King Great. By invitation. Email [email protected] for more information.

7:30 pm: Dirty Bohemian Vintage Renegades Runway Fashions from the Fields. Vintage and reimagined fashion and accessories by Moontower Austin, Highwayman Vintage, Assemblage 333, Saint Bohemian, Dirty Bohemian, and more. Celebrity DJ, food by Nichole Petrie, drinks by The Crown Bar. Limited seating at the historic Menke House at Festival Hill. Tickets, here.

Friday, March 28

11 am – 4 pm: Artist Donald Robertson Pop-Up at James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows. Exhibition and sale of Robertson’s works, as well as pieces from a special collaboration with photographer Steve Wrubel. Book signing with Robertson of his art tome Sofa King Great. Email [email protected] for more info.

Donald Robertson + Steve Wrubel

6 – 9 pm: The Gathering at Round Top. A beloved spiritual tradition returns to Royers Pie Haven in Henkel Square. Speaker Kristin Lenz of White Arrows Home. Praise and worship with Debbie Byrd. Tickets, here.

7 pm – midnight: Electric Avenue Party at Zapp Hall: Beloved local entertainer and DJ Denverado will crank out tunes from the 70’s, 80s & 90s. Drinks and shenanigans. Costumes encouraged. Learn more, here.

8 pm – midnight: Ellis Motel Cosmic Honky Tonk. Mechanical bull, live music from Satellite Band. Benefiting Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter. Gratis. Learn more, here.

8 pm – midnight: Galactic Cowgirl Party at Round Top Dance Hall. Drink specials, DJ. Gratis. Learn more, here.

Pixie and the Moon Vintage Western Fashion Show (Photo by Kolton King)

8:30 pm: Pixie and the Moon Vintage Western Fashion Show at The 303. Curated head-to-toe vintage looks sourced and styled by owner Marisela Flores. Learn more, here.

Saturday, March 29

6 pm: Junk Gypsy Junk-o-Rama Prom. The cultural phenomenon returns. Tickets, here.

Saturday – Sunday, March 29 – 30

11 to 4 pm: Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Pop-Up at Red Antler Bungalows. All things gentleman cowboy, with manly merchandise from Ball and Buck outfitters; J. Earl & Sons, purveyors of fine barware; Paris Texas Apparel Co. guayaberas and other men’s apparel; Lucchese, Chieffalo Americana, Brisket Supply gloves, and more. Learn more by emailing [email protected].

APRIL

Thursday, April 3

7 pm – midnight: Zapp Hall Prom. Runaway Bridezilla theme. Drinks, music and magic by Denverado. Learn more, here.

Robert Earl Keen (Photo by Erika Goldring)

Friday, April 4

8 pm: Leather & Vodka Karaoke Night at Zapp Hall. Learn more, here.

Friday, April 11

7 pm: Robert Earl Keen Performs at Festival Hill. Texas music legend Keen to perform. Tickets, here.

Saturday, April 12

3 – 6 pm: “William Anzalone: My Fields” opening at Red & White Gallery. Recent landscapes from museum-collected Round Top master including oils on canvas and gouaches. On view Saturdays through May 31. Learn more, here.

William Anzalone’s My Fields #2, 2025, at Red & White Gallery

Saturday, April 19

6:30 – 8 pm: Gala Concert of the World Shakuhachi Festival. Solo and chamber music works performed by world-renowned Japanese bamboo-flute musicians. Tickets, here.

Friday – Sunday, April 25 – 27

10 am – 9 pm: Poetry at Round Top. Held at the Festival Hill Concert Hall and grounds. Portfolio consultations, workshops, panel discussions, and presentations. Open-mic readings and garden party. Tickets, here.

MAY

Saturday, May 17

6 – 10 pm: Homeward Bound Presents Vanity Fur. Pet-friendly fashion show benefiting Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter in La Grange. Learn more, here.