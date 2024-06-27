The creative minds behind Houston-based landscape architecture and lifestyle firm Thompson + Hanson have unveiled their latest venture. Meet Hound House: an all-inclusive countryside getaway for canines at T + H Farms in La Grange that boasts private guest rooms, farm-to-table meals made with ingredients grown on the property, a stunning pool with fountains, beautifully maintained walking trails, and shuttle service to and from Houston and Austin.

Pets are escorted to the custom barn-inspired boarding facility via Hound House’s specially outfitted, air-conditioned van. Created with Thompson + Hanson’s signature welcoming, airy architecture – the light, bright interior of Hound House is comprised of 28 private suites – one for each dog. Carefully planned socialization areas add an element of safe interaction with the staff and other dogs that feels more like home.

Professional dog lovers and canine experts Kristen and Nate operate the facility, which recently welcomed its first round of guests.

1 8 Pets are lovingly looked after by experts Nate and Kristen. (Photo courtesy T+H Farms) 2 8 Indoor welcoming and socialization areas at Hound House. 3 8 Outdoor welcoming and socialization area at Hound House. 4 8 Hound House’s private suites provide pets with much needed quiet time. 5 8 Hound House dog boarding facility at T + H Farms in La Grange. 6 8 Hound House dog boarding facility at T + H Farms in La Grange. 7 8 The pool at Hound House at T+H Farms in La Grange. 8 8 Specialized air conditioned transport van shuttles pets from Houston and Austin to Hound House.

“We met a really wonderful couple that specialize in dog training and canine nutrition,” explains Thompson + Hanson marketing director Karolina Vieser, “And out of that relationship came this idea to have a convenient place between Houston and Austin where people can leave their pets that’s not like a traditional kennel where the dogs stay locked up all day, but rather more of a family style care setting.”

Just like home, guests at Hound House have the run of the 50-plus acre property, with access to both air-conditioned indoor play areas and outdoor walking trails and play structures including a soothing zero entry pool.

Like everything else, the cuisine at Hound House is top notch. Canine guests enjoy a raw feed program during their stay, with food made on-site with farm raised beef from T + H Farms’ cattle. All meals are included in the price of the stay, with no pesky add-on fees for additional services. This pet resort is truly all-inclusive.

To learn more about Hound House and how you can reserve a stay for your pet, visit here, or email [email protected].