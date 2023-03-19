Houston designer Lisa Pope Westerman (founder of design collective Lucid), design stylist Erica Levit (who co-owns Local Foods with her husband, Benjy), and Austin architect Amy Robins Dempsey are the creative minds behind destination club The Farm at Wellville, 75 bucolic acres located off Texas Highway 237 and 290. This month, Wellville Development company launches pre-sales of 20 casitas at The Farm at Wellville, along with privately booked rentals of The Casita at Wellville. The beautifully furnished modern casitas will form an impeccably designed boutique community of second homes just eight minutes from Round Top.

“We wanted to juxtapose the modern edginess of contemporary style with farm life,” Westerman says.

Dempsey took cues from the existing vernacular structures while incorporating a modern black-and-cream palette serving as a neutral backdrop for the picturesque surroundings.

“The houses will be surrounded by color, so we have serene, calm interiors that are meant to be peaceful and private,” Westerman says.

Among the amenities at Wellville are 33 species of birds for watching, cow gazing by day and star gazing by night, steam showers, outdoor showers, and beautiful sunsets. A signature candle scent is inspired by the native plant Prairie Tea, and Wellville produces its own honey.

During the Round Top Fall Antiques & Design Show, PaperCity stopped by the recently unveiled model and were wowed by the casita’s handsome light-filled interiors and its siting upon the gentle rolling Texas farmland. Beams of light infused the interiors, which look upon expansive vistas of land and sky — contributing to a sense of place.

The casitas start at one million. Phase 1 includes one-, two- and three-bedroom casitas available for presale, and phase 2, slated for 2024, will introduce a club and state-of-the-art spa. The Casita at Wellville, available to rent, sleeps four, with two primary en-suite bedrooms. Existing barns on the property are available for events.

Contact Cari Goeke for presales through Southern District Sotheby’s International Realty, 979.530.2714, and for casita rental through Koze Vacation Rentals, 979.451.0593. The Farm at Wellville, 1905 Century Farms Road, Burton, farmatwellville.com.