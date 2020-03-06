County Line North during the Round Top Antiques Show

County Line North venue at the Carmine Y has a new look, new dealers and new(ish) owner. Len Peters, a long- time show dealer for over 25 years, acquired the show from Bill and Sophie Moore in August 2018.

“I saw an opportunity at the Y to gather quality dealers, in a high traffic location, to offer a broad selection of vintage, art, upscale, repurposed, collectibles, and Americana.” Peters said.

After being started in the late 1990s, the venue is immediately noticeable for its bright gold buildings, a nod to the Round Top-Carmine school district’s colors. The seven buildings – some antique farmhouses retrofitted for display and shopping space with some new-made-to-look old, plus a eighth building added after the Fall 2019 Show, grace the 1-plus acre area, with ample free parking at the back.

County Line North, with its ease of parking off Loop 458, is always a great first stop for shoppers coming in from 290 or last stop for those heading home from Round Top and parts south.

“The dealers who set up at County Line North are an eclectic, experienced, fun, bunch,” Peters said. “If they don’t have what you are looking for, they probably know someone who does… so spend time visiting with them.”

Spring 2020 dealers include: Echo in Johnson City, Zena’s Garden Shed Coffee, Wandering Past, Craig’s Antiques, Ar Picker, Bittersweet Memories, Rainbow Cross LLC, Krava Galleries, Vintiquescene, Magpie’s Nest, Collectiques and others. Huntsville Junkers will be doing a six-day pop-up in the new-old building March 26-31.

County Line North’s neighbors include John Hughes with his vast collection of signs and nonconformist inventory next door. Across the way is the original County Line Antique Show still owned by Bill and Sophie Moore. At the intersection of Highway 237 and Loop 438 (the “Y”) is Grace’s Antiques and Grumpa’s Antiques.

“Our group is its own community,” Peters said. “And we are also committed to giving back to the greater community as well. In past shows we’ve donated to the Round Top-Carmine Education Foundation, and to the volunteer fire departments for Carmine and Ledbetter. Our partner this spring is the Gardenia Janssen Animal Shelter in La Grange.”

New for spring is Zena’s Garden Shed Coffee serving Independence Coffee, hot, iced, frozen and specialty beverages, along with teas, fruit and protein smoothies, and shaved ice.

County Line North welcomes Cluck Moo food truck for shoppers, along with a covered outdoor dining area.

The County Line North show opens March 21 and runs through April 4 . Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with late-night shopping available on March 27, 5:30-7:30ish. Food, refreshments and Ramblin, Rovin, Rady Simmons as Elvis

Find County Line North on Instagram and Facebook.

Editor’s note: This is a paid sponsorship with County Line North.