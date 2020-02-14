Beautiful country home for sale 15 minutes from Round Top

If you are looking for a special, vintage country home only 15 minutes from Round Top, look no further than Summit Hill Farm, located outside Burton, Texas in Washington County. Your Home Team, with Heritage Texas Country Properties, Betty Melton and Peg Richardson, and sponsors of this article, are ready to show you this 82-acre hideaway. The property features a white farmstead with two beautiful wood decks where you can enjoy soft breezes and an amazing view. The two-story house and over-sized three-car garage have been recently painted and are ready for your personal touches.

The three-bedroom house is 2,267 square feet and has a master bedroom and bath downstairs, and two bedrooms upstairs, with a game room (or 3 bedrooms) and a bath, which needs some remodeling. The vintage country home features wood walls and ceilings with some exposed beams and wood floors. Most of the windows have been replaced and are double paned. The spacious garage has a Hardi plank exterior and a huge floored upstairs, ready to be transformed into guest rooms or a nice apartment.

Improved pastures and plenty of water make this ideal for cattle ranching. There are two wells on the property, one for the house and one very deep well for cattle and irrigation. The pond is deep and has not gone dry, even during times of drought in the area. There is also a nostalgic pole barn on the property, perfect for storing tractors and equipment, as well as a creek running through the rolling countryside and beautiful scattered oak trees.

This Washington County property is conveniently located in Burton Independent School District, between Houston and Austin off Highway 290 on FM 1697. (The seller is conveying surface control.) Make this unique farmhouse and property your new home.

Remember, it is only 15 minutes from World Famous Historic Round Top Antique Show, where twice-a-year, cow pastures are re-purposed for an antiques shopping extravaganza that stretches across 26 miles. Celebrity shoppers mingle with interior designers and bargain hunters among 60 different venues featuring everything from fine antiques to architectural salvage to handmade and boutique items. Summer also brings Shakespeare at nearby Winedale, music at Festival Hill and the country’s longest running Fourth of July celebration west of the Mississippi.

Call Betty (979) 966-3088 or Peg (979) 249-7584 to make your appointment to see this beautiful property.

Listed at: $1.375 million

Taxes: $3,351.00 (this property qualifies for ag exemption)

Article sponsored by Your Home Team, Betty Melton and Peg Richardson, www.ilovethecountry.com.