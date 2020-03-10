Country Accents Antiques in Bandera, Texas

Eva Lee, owner of Country Accents Antiques near Bandera, Texas, is a recognized expert on American and Country Store Antiques.

And she came by it genetically.

“When leashes were acceptable for children, I was attached to one,” Lee says. “My mother, Dorris Lee, was an avid antique collector, and with me in tow at age 5, we visited endless antique fairs from Canada to Mexico-high-end to the lowest flea markets.

“I refinished my first antique bench at age 9. During college, history courses expanded my love of antiques through the story they tell about our American heritage. This passion was the beginning of what would become Country Accents Antiques.”

Country Accents Antiques is a long-time dealer at the Original Round Top Antiques Fair, held three times a year. Lee’s massive country store inventory is sourced from closed, turn-of-the-century mercantile, hardware and apothecary stores. Recent finds were from the Herrcke’s Hardware Store, La Salle, Ill., which was featured on “American Pickers” early in 2020.

Eva’s specialty of finding and restoring these country store cabinets are what make Lee well-known in the antique community.

“They are big and heavy, and oh-so versatile and truly represent an era of quality craftsmanship,” she says. “I fall in love with each one. Of course, my practical third-generation German/Texan mother told me when I brought the first one home in 1989: ‘someone besides you better start liking and buying these.’

“It’s been a gradual process of restoring and sharing them, we are blessed to now sell to antique enthusiasts as well as other retailers wanting to add a piece of American history to their business. For me, that is the ultimate reward, seeing them back in service for another 100 years,” Lee says.

Country Accents’ brick-and-mortar location has evolved into a “destination property” in the beautiful Texas Hill Country between Bandera and Pipe Creek, Texas, about one hour from San Antonio. Here you will find an antique store front, Western-style Olde Town, and country store.

“Our country store is my favorite and is comparable to our Big Red Barn venue,” Lee says. “Set up like a period mercantile, it’s like walking through a turn-of-the-century emporium where everything is for sale. Customers love the leisurely stroll around the herb/butterfly gardens through the Victorian gazebo, transported from Springfield, Ohio. While strolling, most are tempted by the amazing aromas coming from the Backyard Bistro. The multi-award-winning bistro, led by Neiman Marcus-trained Chef Aaron Gonzales and Sous Chef Juan Ceniceros, uses the garden’s seasonal herbs, produce and farm-fresh eggs to create an upscale dining experience in a casual country setting. Reservations are encouraged (830) 535-4094 or at www.backyardbistrobandera.com.

“We love being a part of Bandera County, the Cowboy Capital of the World,” Lee says. “We invite you to stay awhile, offering two fully furnished log cabins and our 11th completed vintage trailer is ready for sale or rent.”

Country Accents Buildings, (our newest American business) are dealers for Texas-made, United Portable Buildings and Eagle Metal Buildings. Bill Wright runs the office and the 4-acre onsite lot. Bill and his team members are open seven days a week. “We are anxious to transform a United Building into our first Texas tiny home, using our own antique architectural elements,” Lee says.

Visit Country Accents Antiques Thursday-Sunday, 10 AM–6 PM 8312 Hwy 16 South, Pipe Creek, TX 78063 830-535-4979 www.countryaccentsantiques.com www.countryaccentsbuildings.com www.backyardbistrobandera.com

photos courtesy of COUNTRY ACCENTS

Editor’s note: This is a paid sponsorship with Country Accents Antiques.