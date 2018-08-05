Cool Fun in Summer’s Dog Days

August marks the dog days of summer, but only party-pooping pooches stay on the porch. There’s plenty to see and do in the Roundtopolis™. If you’re going to break a sweat, it might as well be for something fun.

Here’s a partial list of the happenings this month gathered by our always informal, wide-reaching internet search. As always, we’ll add to our list as new things come on our radar even during the dog days….

August 9

Fayette County Ducks Unlimited Banquet in La Grange (fundraiser for wildlife conservation)

August 9 – 12

Shakespeare at Winedale in Winedale (College students perform Julius Caesar, Arden of Faversham, All’s Well That Ends Well, Love’s Labour’s Lost)

August 10 – 11

Fayette County Sheriff’s Posse Bull Riding and Rodeo in La Grange (traditional rodeo events, trick riders, mutton bustin’, rodeo royalty coronation, live music)

August 11

4th Annual Carmine Lucky 7 Casino Night in Carmine (seven gaming tables, dinner, magician/ventriloquist and more)

Picking Park in Fayetteville (live acoustic bluegrass jam session)

Lavender and Wine Fest in Chappell Hill (celebration of wine and lavender hosted by Chappell Hill Lavender Farm and Windy Winery)

August 11–12

Grape Stomps at various locations (pick grapes, stomp grapes, leave your footprint on souvenir t-shirt hosted by Windy Winery and Pleasant Hill Winery)

August 17

Washington County Wildlife Society Annual Fundraiser and Dinner in Brenham (dinner, speaker and silent auction)

August 18

Round Top Festival Hill Chamber Music Trio in Round Top (chamber music by Haydn, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich)

Remember When Community Dance #5 at Coshatte Agricultural Society Hall in Bellville (family friendly dance in historic dance hall)

Runaway Scrape Escape Room at Washington on the Brazos (physical adventure game based on historical events during Texas Revolution)

August 25

Friends of Winedale Gala Sommerabendfest in Winedale (“With a Little Help From Our Friends” Fest featuring Beatles music, food and auction)

Texas Casual Cottages Back Porch Event: “Meet the Local Chambers of Commerce” at the TCC model home near Round Top (food, drinks and an insider’s look into communities across the Roundtopolis)

August 30 – September 2

Fayette County Fair in La Grange (music, carnival, livestock show, queen’s pageant, food)