Columbus Ladies Night Out

Christmas is just around the corner and Columbus, Texas, will be the site for two holiday events filled with cheer, sure to get visitors ready for Santa’s arrival. On Dec. 5 from 4-9 p.m. the Columbus Chamber of Commerce will host a Ladies Night Out enjoying wine, food, shopping and fun.

“The Ladies Night Out was created in 2017 by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce to bring people into Columbus for holiday shopping,” said Billy Kahn, executive director for the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. “Today it includes 30 participating merchants, plus more than 75 vendors in three different venues in the downtown area.”

Participants will have the opportunity to purchase a $10 commemorative wine glass at the Stafford Opera House, which includes a passport card and a souvenir shopping bag (while supplies last.) This provides a ticket to sample wines with many of the merchants and vendors around town. Attendees can stroll from shop to shop and to the vendor venues or hop one of the Jolly Trolleys to visit other shops around town. Passport cards will be stamped by 13 specific merchants to be entered in a drawing for a variety of gift cards, including a $1,000 Grand Prize Visa Card. Out of town guests can call the Columbus Chamber of Commerce for special hotel rates for the night. Or check roundtop.com/lodging

Visitors to Columbus will also have the unique opportunity to visit the Santa Claus Museum every Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the entire month of December from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the only Santa museum in the south, with more than 3,500 pieces in the collection.

“This one-of-a-kind museum was initially established by the Columbus Historical Preservation Trust nearly 25 years ago, after receiving a donation of one woman’s collection of more than 2,500 Santa dolls, figurines, dishes, paintings, ornaments, music boxes and more,” Kahn explained. “Two additional collections were recently added, bringing the total collection to more than 3,500 pieces.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to view unusual Santas including a doll with one red eye and one green eye, Lenox and Duncan Royal Santas, and artwork by Norman Rockwell and Thomas Nast. The museum is also home to a complete collection of Haddon Sundblom Coca-Cola Santas.

Santa Claus himself will be there to welcome children young and old to the museum and free souvenir gifts will be available while supplies last.

The details

Ladies Night Out:

Downtown Columbus, Texas

Dec. 5, 2019 4-9 p.m.





Santa Claus Museum

602 Washington St.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in December

Contact: Columbus Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau

For more info, contact Billy Kahn, 979-732-8385 or [email protected]

Editor’s note: This is a sponsored post by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.