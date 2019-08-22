Q&A with Christina Mitchell at Abejas Round Top

When will you open?

We will have a soft opening Sept. 1 and will have a grand opening party on Oct. 1, the same day as Marburger Farm Antiques Show’s opening date.

What are your hours?

Editor’s note: Abejas, the Houston boutique, is heading to Round Top’s Henkel Square. This sponsored article describes what shoppers can expect.

Our regular hours will be Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the show, we’ll be open by 10 each day – sometimes earlier. We’ll close as late as we need to 6, 7 or even 8 p.m. You can expect this same approach for all of the other “big” Round Top days like 4th of July and Wine Fest.







What’s your Round Top connection?

I’m restoring a farmhouse in Industry . . . I started coming out to the area about 15 years ago when I visited a girlfriend’s farm and felt right at home! I’ve been coming back ever since . . .

What can shoppers expect?

Abejas-Meets-Santa Fe-Meets-Marfa-Meets Round Top

What are your favorite aspects of Round Top?

The community! We really want to embrace this in our events!

How did you come to be a boutique owner?

I opened Abejas Boutique – named after the Spanish word for bumble bee – in 1996. Originally part of her my salon, Manos Y Mas, Abejas evolved into an incredibly unique women’s boutique selling style, good taste + confidence. Four locations, a name change, and a renovation later, Abejas resides in West U at 2517 South Boulevard. And now Round Top. Read more here.

Are you planning events during the show?

Yes !!!

We are going to host “Local Love” nights for locals on Thursday nights to BYOB/picnic (we will always have self-serve beverages in our store as well) to come sit in our backyard and enjoy music and good company . . . We are going to kick these off Sept. 19 and 26.

We will likely have a cigar rolling and whiskey event on Sept. 28 . . . ladies bring your men!

We will have a Marburger Opening party on Oct. 1. We have partnered with Paper City for the event and it will be catered by Armando’s/Mandito’s. We expect others to join as well.

We are also planning to bring a chef and host a styled long table community dinner under our oak tree in the backyard.

What is your best Round Top Antiques Show shopping advice?

Come into Abejas Round Top for air conditioning and a glass of wine! Carry around one of our hand-woven handheld fans from Africa and wear one of our linen shirts!

What do you want customers to feel when they cross your doorstep at Abejas Round Top?

“At home.”