For almost 50 years, the Chappell Hill Historical Society has celebrated Texas’ state flower and the arrival of spring by hosting its Bluebonnet Festival.

“Our bluebonnet festival has something for everyone—food, drinks, music, kids’ activities, local history and curated shopping from exceptional vendors set in the middle of one of the state’s most stunning destinations for wildflowers,” said Joel Romo, president of the Chappell Hill Historical Society.

While others may imitate, the Chappell Hill Historical Society’s Bluebonnet Festival is the state’s Official Bluebonnet Festival as proclaimed by the Texas Legislature.

“The Chappell Hill Bluebonnet Festival is the real deal,” Romo said. “We bring you the best of the country—when it comes to small town charm and top-quality vendors from around the nation.”

The Bluebonnet Festival, which has been named as one of the top 10 festivals in Texas by Texas Highways, welcomes more than 200 artists, artisans, craftsmen and other purveyors of unique wares from as far away as Wyoming and Montana.

“Our festival is a highly sought after invitation for vendors,” said Romo, noting that inclusion in the artisanal marketplace is juried.

To further enhance the experience, organizers have secured a variety of food vendors ranging from famous hometown barbecue and sausage prepared by the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department to Asian fare, burgers, “everything on a stick” and fest favorite funnel cakes.

Live music, covering the entire gamut from country and ballet folklorico to rock and polka, is scheduled for the main stage all weekend long. Younger festival goers will enjoy the children’s area featuring a petting zoo, train rides and more.

“We have a long track record of family-friendly fun that has become an annual tradition for many folks,” said Romo, noting the town’s population swells from 300 to 20,000 over this weekend. “Nobody wants to miss this.”

The primary festival corridor stretches from the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department’s headquarters near Highway 290 along Main Street through downtown. All the permanent shops on Main Street as well as all of the Historical Society’s buildings (historic Providence Baptist Church and Chappell Hill Historical Society Museum with a special wildflower exhibit) will be open. In recent years, private individuals in the vicinity have also begun hosting vendors on their properties during the festival broadening its footprint.

“It’s an outdoor festival with opportunities to get indoors,” Romo said. “Come early for the best parking, dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes and enjoy our community.”

Wildflower experts are anticipating this season’s bloom will be one for the record books. Chappell Hill, as the Gateway to Washington County, is a perfect place to spend an entire weekend. In addition to the fun of the festival, families can explore the birthplace of Texas at nearby Washington on the Brazos, drive the backroads and discover other charming communities such as Independence and Burton, or savor the shopping and flavors found in downtown Brenham.

“Come experience what Chappell Hill and the surrounding area have to offer,” Romo said. “You’ll be glad you did.”

