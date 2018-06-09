Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli Offers Delicious Destination

Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli (& BBQ), with easy access off of Highway 290 between Houston and Austin, is a one-stop shop for meaty deliciousness and other taste-tempting treats from the full menu and bakery.

“It just all comes together here,” said John Kopycinski, who opened the multi-faceted business along with his wife Carolyn in 2011. “We barbecue over post oak in the restaurant. We’ve also fresh beef and pork that have been marinated and packaged in-house for people who prefer to cook their own. We’ve got sausage—fresh, smoked and dried—and bacon as well as jerky in the deli. Then, there’s the grass-fed beef that we produce ourselves.”

The Kopycinskis have raised purebred Brangus and Angus since 1967 at Oak Creek Farms, their Chappell Hill ranch.

“Our on-going goal is to make our product tastier and healthier,” John said. “We’re not content with the status quo.”

Customers can taste the pursuit of excellence. The Kopycinskis have barbecued in the local style for generations, learning more than a few tricks and techniques along the way. For instance, John sources his wood from a purveyor who dries the post oak on racks instead of on the ground, which keeps the wood from deteriorating and producing an off-flavor when it burns.

“Quality is in the details, in the best ingredients and in the passion for what we do,” John said. “We’ve had the same pitmaster since we opened; he takes barbecuing seriously—he just keeps making the best better.”

The spacious restaurant, kept sparkling “country clean,” seats upwards of 100 people. The serving line moves quickly as barbecue aficionados choose between brisket, chicken, pork, sausage and pork ribs offered as plates, in sandwiches, by the pound and as dine-in or take home. There are 17 sides ranging from jalapeno bacon mac, broccoli salad and black-eyed peas to fried okra, French fries and onion rings. Everything, including the bread, is house-made. For those who crave something besides barbecue, the restaurant offers a full-menu that include chicken fried steak, chicken tenders, burgers, baked potatoes and a changing list of dinner specials.

“We set out to create a place where the food is fresh, the portions are large, and the atmosphere is friendly,” John said. “Ours is a casual place that can accommodate groups ranging from families and organizations hosting meeting to bus tours.”

Few people can resist the temptations of the bakery. Meringue and fruit pies, cookies, and pastries including pecan sticky buns, cinnamon rolls, empanadas, sausage and fruit kolaches, homemade bread and buns made daily. Then, there’s the Texas Pecan Pralines that have developed a following all their own. They also have Bluebell Ice Cream for cones, shakes, floats or to top your pie.

“My father told me the secret to business when I was a boy: Take care of the customers and they’ll take care of you,” said John, who at 72 is a lifelong entrepreneur. “We do our best to take care of every customer who walks through our door.”

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli

8900 Highway 290 East

Chappell Hill, Texas 77426

979-836-0910

Open daily, except for Christmas and Easter

Summer Hours:

6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Winter Hours:

6 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sun. – Thurs.)

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Fri. – Sat.)