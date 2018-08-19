Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli & Barbecue Has You Covered

Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli & Barbecue is a one-stop shop eatery that has you covered whether you’re on your way to or returning from the Round Top Antiques Show—or any time you’re traveling between Houston and Austin. The restaurant has easy access off of Highway 290. With two spacious dining areas, buses are welcome.

As the name implies, it’s more than just a sit-down restaurant. In addition to all of your favorite home-cooked foods, including barbecue, burgers, steaks and grilled chicken salads, the multi-faceted business has pies, cookies, fruit and sausage kolaches, an array of pastries and the Blue Bell Ice Cream dip station.

“The quality is in the details by using the best ingredients and having a passion for what we do,” said John Kopycinski. John, along with his wife Carolyn, opened the restaurant in 2011.

“We set out to create a place where the food is fresh, the portions are big and the atmosphere is friendly,” John said. “It all just comes together here being a family- friendly place where you can relax and just have some good “home-cooking.” They use the freshest ingredients including pecans sourced from a Texas grower for pralines, pecan pies and pastries.

John and Carolyn have been serving the Chappell Hill community since 1963, and the Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli & Barbecue is something they had dreamed of doing. The restaurant’s small-town charm is very inviting and the comfort foods they make fresh daily like mac-n-cheese and twice-baked mashed potatoes, are created to make you feel right at home.

“My father told me the secret to business when I was a boy: Take care of the customers and they’ll take care of you,” John said. “We do our best to take care of every customer who walks through our doors.”

Here are a few examples of how Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli & Barbecue, can take care of you:

Picnicking in the fields of Round Top? You have a selection of wines, cheeses, smoked meats and condiments plus pastries and bread from the bakery. For those who like to grill, check out the deli case.

Hosting a breakfast or a brunch (either as a tailgate or on a family weekend)? Fresh from the bakery kolaches, banana nut and blueberry breads, empanadas, pecan sticky buns, cinnamon rolls and home-made bread. The restaurant also serves breakfast including homemade breakfast tacos with salsa and fresh tortillas made in house.

Too tired to cook? Choose from the barbecue menu (beef brisket, chicken, pork, sausage and pork ribs by the plate or the pound including family packs to go) or the full-menu (favorites such as chicken fried steak, chicken tenders and stuffed baked potatoes) and mix-and-match from the selection of 17 homemade sides. Eat-in or take out.

Family road trip? Indulge in coffee and bakery treats for the adults and Blue Bell ice cream cones, floats or shakes for the little ones. Bonus! Impeccably clean restrooms.

Saying thank you to someone who has held down the fort during your shopping weekend? Select what makes them happy: an exceptional steak from the deli case that also includes chicken, sausage and pork chops for the grill or a basket of condiments such as specialty jellies, salsas or pickles. For a savory snack pick up some beef jerky. Remember, meringue, fruit and pecan pies, cinnamon rolls, kolaches, or a stash of Texas Pecan Pralines made from the secret recipe are always a big hit!

