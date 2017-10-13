Carson Kressley Does Round Top Designer Dream Spree

Thanks to the Designer Dream Spree, we now know the difference between the gilding on a reproduction French-style table and the real deal. During the Fall 2017 Round Top Antiques Show, author and designer Carson Kressley selected a reproduction table on purpose because he had plans to lacquer it and let it be at home in his hip house.

This is just a glimpse of the discussion during the Designer Dream Spree, hosted by Julie Dodson of Dodson Interiors and held at the The Compound in September.

Attendees, greeted with champagne, gathered under the tents to hear world-traveling designers talk about their Round Top shopping fines. (Learn more about the event.)

Houston-based designer Aaron Rambo, a veteran Round Top shopper, picked an original gilded table and used an antique medicine ball as an unexpected accessory to add a touch of funkiness in the midst of elegance. Kathryn Ireland, known for her use of textiles, mixed colors and textures of linens and smalls she found while shopping the fields to create her signature look. Beth Webb scored a beautiful dresser, which she suggested be used in an entryway.

The renowned designers shopped several fields and venues. The next day they shared their finds—and the philosophy behind their design choices with the crowd of design fans that gathered for the second annual event hosted by Julie Dodson of Dodson Interiors. Proceeds from the event went to Fayette County flood relief efforts.

Our new best friend, Carson Kressley, kept the discussion lively—and the crowd rolling—with his observations. The exchange was entertaining and the information was successful. Rumor has it plans are already in the works for next year’s installment…and Carson had so much fun that a rumor (started by Carson himself) has it he might be coming back.

Read our story about the Inaugural Edition of Designer Dream Spree in 2016.