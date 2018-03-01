Carmine, Texas is part of the Roundtopolis…situated on Highway 290, between Giddings and Brenham, Texas. The community is the site of Round Top-Carmine High School, and is blessed with a number of year-round businesses catering to antiques and vintage shoppers.

Billing itself as the “Entrance to the Antiques Festival,” Carmine is a year-round shopping destination as well. The map of Carmine-area businesses, which was included in the Spring 2018 Round Top Antiques Show Map & Guide. This map of the types of businesses open — and their hours and amenities.

The Carmine Chamber of Commerce also offers an event calendar.

The lodging guide also is a great resource for locating inns, bed & breakfast and other places to stay when visiting the area. The “Y” where Loop 458 and Highway 237 meet is an antiques shoppers haven during the twice-a-year big shows. In additions, some of those stores are open year round on weekends.

Click to download the Carmine-Business-Map-Spring-2018.pdf (0 downloads)