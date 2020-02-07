Betty Melton and Peg Richardson – Real Estate Agents in Round Top, Texas

In the Round Top, Texas area, Betty Melton and Peg Richardson are well regarded as real estate agents, especially when it comes to farm and ranch real estate.

Each were raised in farming communities: Melton in Texas and Richardson in Michigan. In the late 1970s, they became licensed real estate agents and brokers while living in Houston – and were friendly competitors.

Over time, their paths diverged, while both were top producers in their respective real estate companies.

“I moved back north to work with a national relocation company and gained extensive technology skills,” Richardson says. “Betty became the marketing director for one of Houston’s largest independent realty companies. But we always talked about “one day.”

That “one day” occurred in 2002.

“After being Round Top weekenders since 1992, my husband I moved to Round Top full time in 2002,” says Melton. “Peg moved here from Denver. And that “one day” became a reality and we formed our real estate partnership, Your Home Team, to specialize in farm and ranch properties – and home and property staging.”

Today, the duo, called Your Home Team, is with Heritage Texas Country Properties, which has offices in Brenham, Round Top and Bellville.

Real Estate Agents in Round Top

“We love, live and work in the country,” Melton says. “We pride ourselves in providing our clients two times the experience, two times the expertise, and two times the service that they would get with any single agent.”

“With our diverse experience, we believe we each bring a different strength to the table,” Richardson adds. “Knowledge is power and we try to educate our buyers and sellers fully. We take pride in our commitment to ethics and providing assertive and cutting-edge marketing plans.”

As Your Home Team, Richardson and Melton specialize in listing and selling real estate in Austin, Colorado, Fayette, Lee and Washington counties.

“I gain much joy by helping others find their perfect place – whether it’s a farm, a ranch, an historical property – or a place to build a business,” Richardson says. “I’ve personally relocated seven times, so I have real experience in helping those who are making a move.”

“This area is so beautiful, so full of history and culture,” Melton adds. “We love to share it with newcomers – and help those who are moving on to get the best value.”

Round Top Community Support

Giving back to the community is also something they are committed to.

Richardson is a former president of the Round Top Area Chamber of Commerce and served as a Councilperson on the Round Top City Council. Melton and her husband are active with the Round Top Area Historical Society and the Round Top Family Library. The list of community organizations they support is long.

When not working on her 1880s farmhouse, Melton enjoys running, reading and teaching yoga. Richardson, a grandmother nine times over, recently rehabbed and re-decorated a brick ranch-style house that was featured in a recent home tour.

This is a sponsored post by Your Home Team, Betty Melton and Peg Richardson.