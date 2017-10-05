For 120 years the Turnverein Pavilion building has been the center of Bellville’s social and civic life. Generations have gathered and celebrated in this treasured hall for family reunions, weddings, birthdays, meetings and political events but mostly for music and dancing. We want to share with everybody this iconic building, the first round dance hall built in Texas.

October 29, the Austin County Fairgrounds will open at 11 a.m. for a family day with food and entertainment of all kinds. The Turnverein Pavilion adjacent to the Fairgrounds will have an Open House at 12 p.m. where you will learn about our German forefathers, the Turnverein Gut Hiel (Good Health) Society, and their plan for a place for gymnastics (turn) and dancing by the Society, (verein). We will also honor the descendants of Joachim Hintz, who built the Turnverein that influenced the design and construction of other halls in Texas. The program will conclude with a Blue Bell Ice Cream Social. This entire event is open to the public at no charge.

Following this event, the Bellville Turnverein Pavilion Restoration Project is holding a fund raiser at 3 p.m. featuring the acclaimed Grammy award winning, Austin band, Asleep at the Wheel. The Wheel will have us tapping our toes and dancing to the best Dance Hall music around!

The Restoration Project’s goal is to restore and update the Turverein while maintaining its historical character to preserve it for future generations. The Restoration Project is a 501(c)3 non profit organization.

Tickets are $35 advance $40 at the door children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com.

To learn more about the Bellville Turnverein Pavilion Restoration Project, please visit



Come join us and be a part of saving this iconic hall in making others aware of the historic dance halls of Texas!

Gut Hiel and Let’s Dance!