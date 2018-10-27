It’s November in the Roundtopolis™—and we’ve got a lot to be thankful for including a bounty of family-friendly fun. There’s a nip in the air. The trees are transitioning to bare, so pockets of sunshine abound. The holiday spirit adds a sparkle to life as surely as the first frost adds a sheen to the landscape. Get out. Get about. Explore the back roads and enjoy all that the season and the Roundtopolis™ has to offer.

Every Monday in November

Community Social at the Rifle Hall in Round Top (food, drink, visiting)

Every Saturday in November

Round Top Farmers Market in Round Top (fresh food, artisanal food products, flowers)

Nov. 2

First Friday Farmers & Artisans Market in downtown Brenham (fresh food, artisanal goods)

Nov. 2 – 4

Fall Festival of Roses at Antique Rose Emporium in Independence (antique roses, experts, education)

Round Top Theatre Forum at Festival Institute in Round Top (theatre, experts, education)

2018 Round Top Wine Fest in downtown Round Top (music, food, wine)

Nov. 3

Sip & Shop at the Silos in Giddings (music, shopping)

Columbus Farmers Market in Columbus (fresh food)

Nov. 3 – 4

Christmas at the Mansion in Brenham hosted by Hermann Furniture (fundraiser benefiting Heritage Society of Washington County featuring Christmas décor in an historic Giddings Stone Mansion)

Nov. 8

Thursday Night Out in Bellville (shopping, trunk shows, drinks, prizes)

Nov. 10

The Great Pumpkin Run at Jersey Barnyard near La Grange (5k family-oriented fun run)

Blue Mule Winery Wine Fest near Fayetteville (wine, food trucks, shopping)

Big Star Texas Night 2018 at La Bahia Turn Verein near Burton (fundraiser with dinner, dancing and music by Dale Watson)

The Bonfire Texas at Cat Spring (fundraiser celebrating ranch life including music by Ray Wiley Hubbard)

Nov. 15

Third Thursday Fun in La Grange (shopping, food, prizes)

Round Top Chili Cook-off Applications Open (fundraiser benefiting Round Top Family Library schedule

Nov. 17

Holiday Market at Washington on the Brazos in Washington (shopping)

Runaway Scrape Escape Room at Washington on the Brazos (historic family fun)

En Route at Festival Institute in Round Top (bell choir music)

Halletsville Market Days in Halletsville (fresh food, artisan market)

Nov. 22

2nd Annual Turkey Trot in downtown Round Top (fundraising fun run, 5K, 10K sponsored by Round Top Lions Club)

Nov. 24

Chili Throw Down in Brenham (people’s choice chili fest)

Nov. 29

Downhome Christmas in Weimar (wine tasting, shopping and lighted parade)

Nov. 30

Christmas Stroll & Lighted Parade in downtown Brenham (lighted parade, Christmas tree lighting)

Jingle Bell Market in downtown Brenham (arts, crafts, gifts)

2018 Wonderful Winter Wine Walk in Flatonia (wine, shopping)

Mark Your Calendars!

Dec. 1

2018 Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade & Street Dance in downtown Round Top (lighted floats, food, music)

Elgin Fire Department’s Lighted Parade in Elgin (lighted floats at Elgin Memorial Park)

Trail of Lights at Monument Hill near LaGrange (lights, history)

Dec. 1 – 2

Living Nativity near Bellville (drive-through re-creation of the Nativity sponsored by St. John Lutheran Retreat Center)