A Bountiful Harvest of Activities

It’s October in the Roundtopolis™, which means it’s time to hit the back roads and enjoy the bountiful harvest of activities available. The air is fresh and cool. The sunshine is golden. Event planners are as busy as the bees harvesting the last pollen before first frost. Get out. Enjoy all that the season and the Roundtopolis™ has to offer.

October 1 – 6

Round Top Antiques Show FINAL WEEK (shopping, dining and special events)

Get your daily schedule here.

October 5

First Friday Farmers & Artisan Market in Brenham (food, art and more)

October 6

OktoberFest on the Square in La Grange (beer, wine and German fest)

October Wine & Sausage Trail in Chappell Hill and beyond (hosted by Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail)

Combo Farmers Market & Trade Days in Burton (fresh veggies, artisanal goods)

Columbus Farmers Market in Columbus (fresh veggies, local vendors)

October 7

ACF Tap Wall! in Bellville (craft beer event benefiting Austin County Fair Assn.)

October 8 – 14

Austin County Fair in Bellville (junior livestock show, food, entertainment)

October 12 – 13

Halletsville Farmers Market & Pumpkin Patch in Halletsville (pumpkins, fresh veggies and more)

October 13

Moores School Chorale at Festival Hill in Round Top (concert)

October 13 – 14

Scarecrow Festival in Chappell Hill (shopping, food and festivities)

October 19 – 20

Czech Heritage Fest & Muziky in La Grange (music, food, state Tarock tourney and more)



October 20

5th Annual Shiner Music Fest in Shiner (music, food, beer)

Runaway Scrape Escape Room at Washington on the Brazos

La Grange Art Stroll in La Grange (local artists displaying in downtown businesses)

Round Top Farmers & Artisans Market in Round Top

October 20 – 21

Texas Arts and Music Festival in Brenham (large-scale mural painting, music stages, food)

October 25 – 27

Hogeye Festival in Elgin (downtown stroll, street dance and festival)

October 27

Round Top Farmers & Artisans Market in Round Top

October 26 – 28

Czhilispiel 46 in Flatonia (chili cook-off, music, parade)

October 28

An Acoustic Afternoon in the Country with Radney Foster in Winedale (concert benefiting Round Top Family Library)

BONUS EVENT!

*Brazos County isn’t officially in the Roundtopolis™, but it’s close….

October 5, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27

2018 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Corn Maze in College Station (corn maze, farmers market, pumpkins)

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

November 2

Round Top Wine Fest in Round Top (wine, food, music)