With years of experience — and listening to the experts, here are 17 Things about the Round Top Antiques Show that shoppers need to know:

Operating hours vary with venues and vendors. Generally, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. are safe bets. Lodging is at a premium. Make reservations early. Most antiques venues are free. The Original Round Top Antiques Fair Marburger Farm Antique Show and Hodges Farm Antiques Show in Kenney are the only ones that charge an admission fee—and those tickets are good for the duration of their individual shows. It’s not just in Round Top. Venues are open in Burton, Carmine, Warrenton, Fayetteville, Round Top and even Kenney. You can’t see it all in one day. 20+ miles, 65+ venues and at least a thousand vendors BIG. Decide ahead of time which venues you want to explore. Round Top Antiques Show Guide organize the venues by name in case you need to backtrack. While each venue has a “name,” you may not be able to tell that from the main road. In Warrenton, especially, you likely won’t know when you cross from Ex-Cess to North Gate to Bar W and so on. . . .Our maps in theorganize the venues by name in case you need to backtrack. You will walk on rocks, caliche, grass—and maybe even in mud. Wear comfortable, close-toed shoes. Traffic can snarl up. Be patient. Food and water are readily available throughout the show, but at peak meal times lines can get long. While there are permanent bathrooms at some venues, port-a-potties are a reality. (Bring your own TP.) While it seems to be improving, cell phone coverage can unreliable. Have a backup plan for getting your group back together. Bring cash. Cash is king when negotiating—and spotty cell phone coverage can make credit card transactions difficult. (BONUS TIP: It’s okay to ask vendors if the marked price is their best price. It’s not okay to badger them.) Come early. Early in the show. Early in the week. Early in the day. Crowds are smaller and navigation is easier. Dress in layers. Bring a jacket and rain boots just in case. Hats, sunglasses and sunscreen are must-have accessories. The show is not organized by merchandise type. (There’s something for everyone ranging from fine antiques in a curated setting to open fields that are a treasure hunter’s dream.) Ask vendors if they know where to find what you’re interested in because they comb the fields and know where to go. Size DOES matter. If you’re shopping for something specific measure the space you need to fill and bring those measurements as well as your measuring tape with you. Better to get it right the first time than to try and negotiate a return. Size DOESN’T matter. Don’t let the size of your vehicle’s cargo space dictate the size of your purchases. Shipping companies are located at venues throughout the show. Just ask.

Need a daily show schedule? Find it here for downloading.