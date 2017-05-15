Texas State Highway 237 leads to Round Top, a place filled with passion and ingenuity. I tell people, “You have to go to understand.”

The air is different, the sun shines brighter, and each time you visit there’s more to see and experience. There’s a sense of pride and ownership that defines Round Top. You feel like you have discovered a gem and are a part of this vibrant community. It’s a place with wide open spaces, a story behind every hilltop and windy road, shop, cottage and building. Its relaxing environment gives you permission to exhale, let go of all your worries and live in the moment.

It’s no surprise that Round Top has become a hot spot for destination weddings. These days, couples want an experience, not just a single day of back-to-back activities. They’re looking for the chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and to fully engage with their loved ones.

intro by Natalie Dawley, Two Be Wed

shoot coordination by Cammy Jones

photos by Dixie Ray Hamilton, Dixie Ray Photography hair & makeup for YaYa Gurlz & Indian Creek models by Andrea Schutter-Riebeling location compliments of Rob Rosenbaum & Linda O’Neal of The White House on the Hill

This charming town has all the qualities you want in a destination location. With restaurants, gift shops and a charming town square, there are plenty of things for your guests to do and see. Everything you need is within minutes of your lodging, which makes gathering convenient and hassle free. You feel as though the town is on loan to you and yours for the weekend—an atmosphere you can’t recreate.

As the Round Top Antiques Show has expanded so has the demand for event venues and lodging. In the last few years, new bed and breakfasts, barns, inns and retreats have been built to accommodate theinflux of visitors looking for one of a kind experiences. The Prairie by Rachel Ashwell, Rancho Pillow, The Compound, Henkel Hall, The Vintage Round Top’s Boho Cottage, Festival Hill and the Junk Gypsies’ Wander Inn represent an eclectic mix of spaces available for weddings, rehearsal dinners and special events leading up to the big day.

You don’t have to look very far to find all the resources you need to plan a wedding in Round Top. There is a go-to list of experienced wedding professionals who provide full-service catering, floral, cake design and wedding consulting as well as other event rental and entertainment companies who gladly serve the Round Top area.

Whether your style is traditional, rustic, country-casual, whimsical, Shabby Chic or boho, Round Top provides you with a blank canvas waiting to become your masterpiece. It’s the perfect setting to begin your Happily Ever After.

Photos taken at The White House on the Hill

What to Wear to a Round Top Wedding

See what these Round Top-area businesses have to offer shoppers looking for the perfect outfit:

YaYa Gurlz

4400 Texas Highway 237

Warrenton, Texas

(open during Round Top Antiques Shows and by appointment)

yayagurlz.com

Indian Creek

201 N. Live Oak St.

Round Top, Texas

FB: “Indian Creek”

The Dapper Deer Co.

108 Schumann Lane

Round Top, Texas

Pure West/Pure Vintage