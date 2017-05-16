Round Top Wedding Tip Round Up is provided by Natalie Dawley of Two Be Wed, which serves Round Top and the surrounding communities as well Houston, Austin, San Antonio and College Station www.twobewed.com

1) Hire a wedding planner to help you realize your wedding vision in Round Top. Don’t plan alone. A professional can help save time, money and your sanity.

2) Create a wedding website, and include information on what to see, eat, and experience in and around Round Top so your guests are familiar before they arrive. Sites such as Appy Couple are a great way to stay in touch with your guests.

3) Host a welcome party or rehearsal dinner at one of Round Top’s local restaurants to show your closest family and friends how much you appreciate them for traveling to celebrate your wedding weekend.

4) Prepare for ALL that Texas has to offer—even the unlovely. Keep umbrellas on hand just in case it rains. Pashmina shawls, parasols, sunglasses and insect repellent are thoughtful items to ensure your guests’ comfort.

5) Provide a comprehensive list of nearby bed and breakfasts, inns, hotels and cottages—a variety of options is sure to accommodate individual preferences.

6) Buy snacks, refreshments and local goods for your welcome baskets. Include a Round Top Register magazine, maps and a weekend itinerary with important information such as location, time, transportation and reminders for attire.

