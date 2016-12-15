Round Top Reaction to Rick Perry Nomination as Secretary of Energy

Former Gov. Rick Perry has been nominated to serve as the Secretary of Energy by President-elect Donald Trump. Perry, a native of West Texas’ Paint Creek community, and his family make their home near Round Top, Texas, pop. 90. Round Top is about halfway between Houston and Austin.

Here is what Round Top citizens have to say:

“We are blessed to have souls and such colorful personalities as Rick Perry, his family and friends in Round Top. The Royers team offers our congratulations.” Bud Royer, Royers Round Top Cafe whose pies were featured on the Today Show this past week.

“Having observed Rick in our coffee house I believe him to be a sincere listener. As Energy Secretary I believe this quality will help him to make thoughtful decisions and consider all points of view.” Johnnie McNellie, co-owner of Espressions Coffee.

“I am confident that he will do an exemplary job as energy secretary. His life in public service as our Governor speaks for itself. Proud that he is from Round Top!” Ronny Sacks, chief executive officer of Round Top State Bank.

“Within two weeks of graduating from Texas A&M, I was working on Rick Perry’s staff at the Texas Department of Agriculture in Austin, which I still believe was one of the best-run operations I’ve ever been a part of. It was my first ‘real’ job, and it was a great experience for a small-town East Texas girl. Now, 21 years later it’s crazy that we both chose to live in Round Top—it’s a full circle moment for me. And I am so excited for him and for us!” Amie Sikes, designer, author, television personality and one of the Junk Gypsies, whose headquarters are in Round Top.

“Gov. Rick Perry is an excellent choice for Secretary of Energy. He has very strong managerial skills demonstrated during 10 years as Governor of Texas and will help our country become energy independent using his experience from Texas. He knows that a sound energy policy is required for a strong economy.” Barnell Albers, mayor of Round Top.