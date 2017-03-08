Get the official unofficial Spring 2017 Round Top Antiques Show t-shirt! Featuring our one-of-a-kind “map-on-the-go,” you will never be lost…as long as someone has your back…or can at least read it.

This whimsical drawing crafted by Round Top’s own multi-talented Pie Queen Tara Royer Steele is featured in the inaugural issue of Round Top Texas life & style.

Offering an overview of the Spring 2017 Round Top Antiques Show, this Comfort Colors® t-shirt features a small Round Top Texas life & style logo on the front in the upper left.

This unisex t-shirt will be THE must-have collectible for the spring 2017 show. Order now so you and your treasuring hunting team will not only stand out from the crowd, but will never be lost in it.

Only $24 plus $5.95 shipping in the United States. Supplies are limited. Order here.

Save shipping fees by buying one during the antiques show. Pop-up shops TBA.