We’ve rounded up some of the Round Top Antique Show Fall 2017 dates for readers. Round Top, Warrenton, Burton, Fayetteville and Carmine antiques show venues and show promoters say many fields will open Sept. 15, 2017; close dates run from Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. (See lodging options here.)

The Compound has parts of its venue opening Sept. 16, with all 35,000 square feet open the following week. Arbor Antiques & International Design Show will open Sept. 20, with Pandora de Balthazar’s tent open on Sept. 18; all will close Sept. 30. The Compound and Arbors will play host to special Designer Dream Spree events. The Designer Dream Spree panel, hosted by Houston designer Julie Dodson, is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Compound. On Sept. 28, Arbor Antiques hosts the Boho Fashion Walk & Champagne Barbecue. Tickets may be purchased at www.designerdreamspree.com

Bader Ranch, which debuted during the Spring 2017 show, will open its barn doors in Round Top on Sept. 20 as well; its close is Oct. 8. McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors and Old Depot Vintage Show at the Stone Cellar opens Sept. 15. McLaren’s will be open through Oct. 8, while the Old Depot Market ends Sept. 30. Round Top Vintage Market opens Sept. 22 and will run through Oct. 8. The DYD Show at Round Top’s Town Square has set dates of Sept. 25 through Oct. 7.

Big Red Barn/Continental Tent and Marburger Farm Antique Show anchor the last week of September with openings on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 respectively. Both end on Sept. 30.

The ever-popular Junk Gypsy Prom is set for Oct. 5 at Zapp Hall. The Junk Gypsy World Headquarters is open every day from Sept. 13 through Oct. 8.

Year-round antiques stores — especially in Carmine and Burton — add days to their typical weekend-only stores hours in early September.

Round Top Register advertisers have released the following show dates:

Burton

Heritage Hall TBA

Bootlegger’s Antiques TBA

Carmine

Carmine Dance Hall 9/23-27

McCall Style 9/10-10/8

Unique Antiques 9/22-10/7

Carmine Trading Post 9/21-18/8

Grace’s Treasure Hunt 9/16-10/1

Big Red Barn / Continental Tent 9/25-30

Antiques & Interiors TBA

Fayetteville

Antiques on the Square 9/15-25

Antique Rovers Auction 9/25

Round Top

Junk Gypsy World Headquarters 9/13-10/8

Old Depot Vintage Show 9/15-30

McLaren’s Antiques 9/15-10/8

The Compound 9/16-30

Arbor Antiques 9/20-30

Bader Ranch 9/22-10/8

Round Top Vintage Market 9/22-10/ 8

Cowboy Corner 9/23-10/7

Marburger Farm Antique Show 9/26-30

DYD Show 9/25-10/7

Warrenton

Recycling the Past 9/10-10/8

Bar W Field 9/15-10/1

Cole’s Antiques 9/21-10/7

Lone Star Gallery 9/29-10/7

YaYa Gurlz @ Third Base 9/22-10/8

Marketplace at Warrenton 9/22-10/8

More info: email to [email protected]