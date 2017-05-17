Rob Rosenbaum and Linda O’Neal graciously hosted our What to Wear to a Round Top Wedding photo shoot on their farm between Burton and Round Top. This idyllic setting provided a romantic backdrop for the fashions provided by Indian Creek, Pure West/Pure Vintage, The Dapper Deer Co. and the YaYa Gurlz.
Nestled on 20 acres that include a 300-tree olive grove, The White House on the Hill and its companion lodging destination, The Barn at White House on the Hill, provide a beautifully appointed getaway where details like Comphy linens and luxury pillows by Pandora de Balthazar elevate the experience from special to sublime. Located on the edge of Washington County, the one of a kind property offers easy access to all of the Roundtopolis’s charming destinations.
We profiled this property as part of our Lodging special section in the December 2016 issue.