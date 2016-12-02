If it’s time to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, you’ll find the solace you’re seeking in this tastefully furnished, fully restored barn home near Round Top — ideally located near the Fayette/Washington county line.

Offered by Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, article sponsor, this property is just 10 minutes from Round Top and 20 minutes from Brenham.

1840s New York Building

This country home started out as an 1840s building that has been expertly restored by Heritage Restorations, who also restored a guest house on former President George and Laura Bush’s ranch near Waco.

Offering modern-day comfort while maintaining its original rustic charm, Nate’s Barn, as the current owners call the structure, was named after Nathanael Greene, the second-greatest general of the Revolutionary War (after George Washington, of course.)

The building was relocated from Greenville, New York, in the Hudson River Valley, to its current home in the heart of Texas.

“The authentic hand-hewn logs and siding were salvaged from the original structure,” says Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. “Much of the metal work was forged by hand by a genuine blacksmith.”

Quiet getaway on Mayer Cemetery Road

Located on the highly desirable Mayer Cemetery Road, this quiet getaway provides 27 acres of wildlife habitat, mowed walking trails adorned with wildflowers, and a catch-and-release fishing pond. Just outside the back door, Adirondack chairs beg for long, leisurely visits. The large covered limestone patio is ideal for hosting an intimate dinner or large family group. Finish a lazy day curled up and roasting marshmallows in the gas fire pit, while gazing at the stars in the clear, night sky.

Inside, the open-concept living, dining and kitchen areas, with old barn beams running across the vaulted ceilings of this 1,298-square-foot dwelling beckon. Stained cement floors, stainless steel appliances and a limestone fireplace bring the 1840s barn into the 21st century. A large master bedroom and upstairs loft, round out the accommodations.

The property is ideally situated to explore the charm of Round Top and the surrounding areas. Whether the day involves listening to music at the Round Top Festival Institute, dancing at the Stone Cellar, viewing Texas folk art at The Copper Shade Tree or partaking in a slice of pie at Royers Pie Haven, the excitement is just moments away.

If theater is on the agenda, the Winedale Historical Complex, where visitors can take in a summer Shakespeare performance, and several antiques shows, when in season, are just down the road. This Round Top home is close enough to everything, but still a peaceful world away.

The property is just 90 miles from Houston. Taxes for 2015 were $888.54 with a wildlife exemption. It has utilities, well water and septic systems. There are no deed restrictions. All furniture, TVs, linens, and kitchen items are included in the purchase. Price is $824,500.

