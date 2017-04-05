Texas singer-songwriter Radney Foster is bringing his music—and a message of support for the Texas foster care system—to Round Top. Teaming up with Kyle Hutton, another Texas singer-songwriter, the duo has released The Foster EP, with all proceeds donated to support the Texas foster care system.

“Kyle, who was adopted in Texas, read me the definition of foster,” Foster said. “Not only does it mean to nurture and grow, but also to mentor. Kyle said ‘You’ve mentored a lot of songwriters—including me. I have all these song ideas. Help me write some songs.'”

Foster said they joined up in Nashville and wrote four songs in two days for the EP.

“That is sprinting for me,” he said. “They came together really quickly.”

Foster’s two younger siblings are adopted.

“Helping find kids a permanent home. When my mom and dad adopted my brother and sister, it changed my life. I would take a bullet for them,” Foster said. “I am proud to be doing this.”

Radney Foster in Round Top Thursday

The Round Top concert, set for Thursday near The Pie Haven at Henkel Square in Round Top, features Foster and Hutton—and a meal catered by Royers Cafe. Tickets are $60. It’s a BYOB event under the oaks and stars.

Foster said to expect his hits, the songs from the Foster EP, some new songs off his album tentatively titled Sycamore Creek, due out this fall, and “a couple old chestnuts.”

“I hope you laugh, cry, dance, and kiss your partner,” Foster said. “If we accomplish that, it’s a home run for us.”

Hear Foster and Hutton talk about the road to this project.

Want to learn more about CASA, the organization that helps children that come into the state’s system due to neglect or abuse? This program is in Washington, Austin, Colorado and Waller counties. This one is for Fayette, Lee and Bastrop counties.

