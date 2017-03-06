Lucky Penny Ranch Welcomes Kelly Willis to Round Top Antique Show Concert

Lucky Penny Ranch, tucked off Wied Road, between La Grange and Round Top, is opening its gates to music lovers on Wednesday, March 29. Kelly Willis will share her compendium of songs cultivated over a nearly 30-year recording career.

“I hope my music speaks for itself,” says the songstress, who interrupted a recording session to visit with us. “Just a gal in her late 40s who started in rockabilly and then moved into country and folk.”

Willis is a little modest. She’s earned praise for her ability to tell a story through song — and she’s navigated that while raising four children and recording/touring with her husband Bruce Robison, who is a well-respected singer/songwriter.

“Bruce and I are focusing on our solo acts this year,” Willis said. “For the Lucky Penny show, I will be with a guitar and bass player…We’ll mix in some new stuff and draw a lot from the What I Deserve album.”

Over her career, which has included recording “Heaven’s Just a Sin Away,” Kelly sang “Little Honey in the 1991 movie Thelma and Louise.

Willis says the March 29 gig will be a repeat visit to the area after previously playing a private show during an earlier Round Top Antiques Show.

Christian White, who is organizing the event, says The Mighty Cone, out of Austin, will be onsite with its food truck. The team at Bodega Wine Market in La Grange will offer adult refreshments.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., with Willis set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available for advance purchase. Some standing room only seats may be available at the gate.

The concert will be held under the stars. (Check out our previous Lucky Penny Ranch profile.)

Need a little inspiration? Check out this Willis recording.

And maybe one of the saddest songs — a duet with husband Bruce, who wrote the song, while Tim McGraw made it a huge hit.