Lodging in the Roundtopolis

Our very unscientific Internet search uncovered almost 350 lodging venues­­—and we know we didn’t find them all— in the eight counties that make up the Roundtopolis™.

Those inns, guest houses, B&Bs, hotels, motels, and glampers (glamorous, refurbished camp trailers, represent a lot of pillows, comforters and hospitality).

We turned to the experts—the people who make it their business to give guests a place to lay their heads—to discover how to best roll out the welcome mat.

Our panel, in alphabetical order by venue, includes: Terri McPherson, Orsak’s B&B in Fayetteville; Jeannette Burger, Round Top Farms in Round Top; Susanne Maida and manager Deb Dergins, Round Top Inn in Round Top; Ed Fulkerson, Sugarlumps Guest House in Brenham; Rob Rosenbaum and Linda O’Neal, The White House on the Hill in Burton; and Linda Brunson, Wellspring Retreat Bed and Breakfast in Round Top.

For an exhaustive listing of lodging options in the eight-county area, refer to our guide: Round Top Register Lodging Guide for Austin, Bastrop, Burleson, Colorado, Fayette, Lavaca, Lee & Washington counties (13 downloads)