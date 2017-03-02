Leftovers Antiques in Brenham is an oasis for the senses.

From the beginning, Leftovers Antiques in Brenham was envisioned as a destination for discerning shoppers who appreciate quality and comfort—in all things and at all price points. Shopping at Leftovers engages all of the senses. The owners’ goals are creating spaces where people flourish and transforming houses into homes. Leftovers helps create places that are laid back, casual, elegant and always beautiful.

Leftover Antiques 3900 Highway 290 West Brenham, Texas 979-830-8496 www.leftoversantiques.com SPECIAL SPRING SHOW HOURS March 18 — April 1 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. JAZZ NIGHT KICK-OFF PARTY featuring live music, food and libations March 25 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Perfectly composed in multi-layered displays, Leftovers offers a wide range of antiques including original painted European furniture, architectural elements, garden accents, shop counters, books, pottery and accessories. There are also one-of-a-kind pieces that make a statement in any home.

Leftovers offers handcrafted, artisan bed linens from Italy, France and Sweden. The washed textured linen, hand-dyed colors, and delicate trims bring a European flair to your bedroom. If soft, romantic bedding is desired, hand-dyed and American-made, Bella Notte Linens might be your choice. Leftovers features 1,700 square feet of bedding and linens providing an array of colors, textures and styles for every bedroom in your home.

Slipcovered and upholstered furniture is offered in hundreds of fabrics and styles. Let us help create the perfect chair, sofa or furnishings for an entire room. Leftovers offers iron bed frames handmade in Texas by an artist using castings of antique beds as well as creations from antique iron posts and balustrades.

The women’s boutique offers many styles for every age and taste from quality linen for comfort with style to elegant velvets and silks for that special night. Many artisan jewelry lines can add that special finishing touch as can the collection of scarves and handbags.

If you are searching for the perfect candle, soap or lotion, explore the apothecary. Offering a large selection of indulgent self-care products, be it for him or her, there is something for everyone. Want something different? The goat’s milk sponge soap has been a favorite from the beginning.

Epicurean has many scrumptious goodies to be enjoyed on the road or served at your table. There are mixes to try in your own kitchen and pickles for serving right out of the jar. Many items come from local companies using fruits and vegetables grown in the area. Add the White Chocolate Tomatillo Salsa and the Red Tomato Preserves on your list to buy. You can also find the perfect kitchen accessory or wooden spoon tucked away in this well-stocked section.

Leftovers Antiques Brings Business Together

Antiques are what brought the business partners together. Michael Breddin is a fifth-generation Washington County native who has been in the antiques business in Brenham for 25 years. Ed Fulkerson, who began his career as an accountant for Ernst and Young, was the general manager of Homestead in Fredericksburg before setting out on his own to do shows including many in the Round Top area.

While Ed and Michael search the world over to source their antiques and gift items, they claim Brenham as their home. A decade ago they opened their store just west of Brenham on Highway 290 to provide high visibility and easy access. Brenham is ideally situated. It’s located between Austin and Houston near the birthplace of Texas. The rolling hills, ever-changing wildflowers and wide variety of events and attractions make Brenham the perfect place for a day trip or a weekend in the country.

These days our customers become family. Young, old and in-between—they come from around the corner and around the globe. We enjoy meeting new people and staying connected with customers who have turned into friends over the years.

Staff members pay close attention to customers and always concentrate on filling their needs. Whether they work full-time or part-time, our priceless staffers come with their own special talents. For many of them this is a second career, so they’re bringing incredible insight with them.

The delightful array of quality merchandise, superlative service and the curated country ambiance keeps customers coming back for more. Recently, the team completed a 7,500 square foot expansion bringing the store’s footprint to 17,500 square feet.

With the addition of two more showrooms, plus a loading dock and warehouse, the Leftovers team has everything in one location. The warehouse offers our extra furniture inventory. It’s organized so it can be viewed on-site. Now, if you don’t see exactly what you’re looking for in the showroom, the perfect piece might be waiting for you in the warehouse.

While Leftovers began as a retail destination, it has evolved into a lifestyle.