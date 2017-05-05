Designer Dream Spree 2017 in Round Top Panelists Named

PANELISTS NAMED FOR 2ND ANNUAL DESIGNER DREAM SPREE

Round Top Texas – September 26-29, 2017

Julie Dodson of Houston-based Dodson Interiors has invited four nationally known designers to participate in the 2nd Annual Designer Dream Spree to be held during the fall edition of the Round Top Antiques Show, Sept. 26-29. Round Top Register and Round Top Texas life & style are sponsoring the event.

Emmy-Award winning TV celebrity, style expert and New York Times best-selling author, Carson Kressley will join Los Angeles-based award-winning interior designer Kathryn M. Ireland star of Bravo TV’s Million Dollar Decorators along with Atlanta interior designer Beth Webb, and Houston’s own Aaron Rambo as panelists on “Exceptional Discoveries.” The panel discussion will take place at 3 p.m. on Sept,. 27 at The Compound, 2550 South State Highway 237, Round Top, Texas. It will be moderated by Traditional Home’s Ann Ormvig Maine. It is open to the public; tickets are $30 with all proceeds benefiting local area animal shelters.

