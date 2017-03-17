Want to know more about the Country Cottage Idea House Collaboration in Round Top?

Dodson Interiors, Lewis Tindall Construction, Joseph Company / Houston, Sherwin Williams, LOEW’S, Vincent’s Roofing, Eco Services Landscaping, Texas Paint Works, The Compound, the Round Top Register & Round Top Texas life & style, Paper City Magazine, Nicole Gill-Ottinger of NGO-PR, and moi’, of course.

What do we all have in common?

By Kathy Johnston — who is sharing her front row view of the renovation of a sweet, old, down-on-its-luck farmhouse into the Country Cottage Idea House.

Every company and each individual has donated goods, services, materials or money to sponsor the renovation of the Country Cottage Idea House at The Compound. And, it’s looking just stunning.

Collaboration Continues

“The perfect guest house”, as Julie Dodson, puts it. Indeed, it is in the state of becoming all that she has envisioned. “It’s an amazing transformation, from the first time I saw it,” says Julie. “It was a pretty rough blank slate to start with, and we had a very short window of time in which to accomplish everything.”

Tours of the cottage will begin March 24, benefiting the programs and services of both the the Gardenia E. Janssen facility in La Grange, and the Brenham Animal Shelter. This little house started as a not-so-small idea for making a difference in the budgets of these organizations which are in need of constant funding (we are all hoping to raise $10,000.) That equates to at least 1,000, $10 tours over the course of nine days, beginning on the 24th. Every dollar raised during that period will be donated 100% for the benefit these shelters serving the Fayette County and Washington County communities.

Beginning this coming week, Julie will start the really fun stuff – “shopping the show”. The Compound’s dealers are starting to load in and Julie will have first pick of decorative arts, furniture, fixtures, you name it, to orchestrate the interiors in her unmistakable style – a quiet palette and the combination of period antiques with contemporary accents. There will be no more “sneak peeks”, though. The veil will be tightly drawn and opened only on the morning of March 24th.

We might give you a look at a few things here and there that find their way into the interiors, next week. For example, Julie spied one charming deer mount today from Pensieri Design. She’s picked a beautiful iron bed from Plaid Veranda, and she has her eye on a fabulous mirror for above a sofa, from the same dealer.

This week’s process will be too fun for me as I get to follow Julie around, chronicling her choices, and seeing her creative mind at work. The installation process is sure to be a whirlwind! The unveil will be a long awaited moment. We hope you’ll all be there.

Remember the Country Cottage Idea House is for sale to be moved. Inquiries to Frank Johnston, Broker, Heritage Texas Country Properties, 979-249-7315