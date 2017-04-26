Carmine, Texas is part of the Roundtopolis…situated on Highway 290, between Giddings and Brenham, Texas. The community is the site of Round Top-Carmine High School, and is blessed with a number of year-round businesses catering to antiques and vintage shoppers.

The Round Top Register has worked with advertisers to develop a map of Carmine-area businesses, which was included in the Spring 2017 Round Top Antiques Show Map & Guide. This map of the types of businesses open — and their hours and amenities.

The Carmine Chamber of Commerce also offers an event calendar.

The lodging guide also is a great resource for locating inns, bed & breakfast and other places to stay when visiting the area. The “Y” where Loop 458 and Highway 237 meet is an antiques shoppers haven during the twice-a-year big shows. In additions, some of those stores are open year round on weekends.