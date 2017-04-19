Brenham Maifest — Since 1881

The Roundtopolis is home to many unique events and lots of history. The Brenham Maifest, however, may be one of the oldest historical events of its kind — anywhere. We have partnered with the organizers to showcase Maifest. See the 2017 schedule here.

Since 1881, the Brenham Maifest has celebrated the community’s German heritage. This year, the free and popular event is set for the first week of May at the Fireman’s Park — with most events occurring that weekend.

Organizers have planned music, children’s activities and plenty of food and drink, including all-you-can-eat Blue Bell ice cream (requires wristband purchase.)

www.maifest.org

complete schedule at www.maifest.org

Brenham Maifest Marks Spring Revival

Brenham’s Maifest has been held annually — except for several years during World War I and World War II — and is the result of hundreds of volunteer hours. Parades, a coronation for the youth selected as royalty, a Kinder Village, authentic German food and drink in the Biergarten and Wine Shoppe, cooking contests all greet visitors. A 5K Royalty Run kicks off on Saturday, April 30.

In addition, the homage to German traditions is amplified with German music during the day; popular musicians headline evening festivities.

Key Fact: In 1986, the Axel F. Baehren Family of Brenham donated the Maipole on the grounds of Fireman’s Park. The current Maipole is based on the design of a Maipole that dates back to 1762; a replica is in Bavaria, West Germany.

Brenham Maifest Supports Youth

Maifest highlights Brenham’s proud German heritage and showcases the youth of the community. Profits from the festival support youth activities in Washington County as well as CASA for Kids.