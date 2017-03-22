Deep in the heart of Round Top lies a magical, artistic oasis. Nestled on approximately 3.5 acres, 453 North Washington, Round Top, Texas is the current home of the Orchid Tree Park and Gallery, which has hosted exhibits by local, regional and nationally recognized artists.

“When we built an art gallery in the country, it wasn’t about country living in general, but about Round Top living specifically,” said Debbie Koenig, who along with her husband, Mike, created the gallery. “The rolling hills, the town’s quaintness and history, the people and art destinations, such as Festival Hill spoke to our hearts, minds and souls.”

Now, this 3,000 square-foot property is available for someone who is looking to make his or her own dreams come true.

While the main building, located at 453 North Washington currently operates as an elegant two-story art gallery and workshop, it could be easily repurposed for a variety of upscale commercial or retail businesses. It could even be transformed for residential use.

“Next door to the main building is a quaint, one-story, red, metal roof, standard frame farmhouse,” said Lisa Mayer, broker associate with Round Top Real Estate, who is listing the property. “The recently remodeled farmhouse, which can serve as a primary residence or as a stand-alone guest house, has two bedrooms, one bathroom, an attached art studio and a garage/carport.”

Just beyond the farmhouse is a boutique RV park that can accommodate up to seven motor homes.

“The park has seven slips for RVs with 30/50 amp electrical connections,” Mayer said. “During antiques week, it is difficult to get a reservation, due to the extremely high demand.”

Clearly, this facility is unlike most standard RV locations.

“We call this a park because the area is filled with lampposts and park benches,” Mayer said. “There is even a 42-foot pedestrian bridge that crosses the seasonal creek so visitors can get to a serene ‘art park’ with tent camping spaces.”

Visitors who have stayed at the Park love it and enjoy the proximity to the eating and shopping in Henkel and Bybee Squares in Round Top.

This property, with convenient highway road access, is about an hour from Austin and 1.5 hours from Houston. The underground infrastructure includes electrical, water and septic systems all engineer-designed. Both buildings are outfitted with new HVAC systems. It is in the Round Top city limits and is part of the Round Top-Carmine Independent School District. Price is $1,599,000.