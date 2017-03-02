2290 Highway 237 Offered by Round Top Real Estate

Whether you are looking for a new home or planning to start a business, finding just the right location is not only critical, but can become a time-consuming venture. If you’re in need of a residential dwelling, a commercial property or maybe a combination of both, then this Hills Road hideaway at 2290 Highway 237 may be just the place for you.

Located at the corner of Highway 237 and Hills Road, just north of downtown Round Top in Fayette County, this 2,500 square foot, multi-purpose venue features a one story, lodge-style building with wood siding and a composition roof.

“A rustic, covered porch completely surrounds the structure, enabling visitors to partake in a friendly game of checkers, enjoy an ice cold beverage or simply to stare off into the stillness of a clear night sky,” says Lois Shanks, realtor and listing agent with Round Top Real Estate.

Across the rolling landscape are large, live oak trees that can be heard rustling in the wind and a seasonal creek that serves as a watering hole for the many deer that call the property home. A variety of wildflowers can also be seen throughout the year.

“In addition to the heavily wooded areas, there is also a large open area, which could be developed into an RV park or dry storage units,” Shanks says. “There is also a deep water well in place, which is adequate for development.”

Once inside, guests will quickly notice the main living area complete with cathedral ceilings, tin interior finishes and wood floors. The frame structure is adorned with antique doors on display in many of the entrances throughout the building.

“There is also a full apartment with a bedroom, living area and bathroom in the back,” adds Nowling. “It can be used as a guest house or as the primary living quarters for the property’s owners.”

With three antique venues as neighbors and a large ranch across the road, the versatility of this 15-acre commercial oasis makes it ideally suited to serve as a Round Top antique venue, a restaurant, an artist’s studio, a year-round retail operation, a conference center or a host of other possibilities. With easy access and excellent road visibility from both Highway 237 and Hills Road, the opportunities are truly limitless.

The property is about an hour from Austin and 1.5 hours from Houston. To visit, take Highway 290 West from Brenham to Highway 237 and go approximately four miles. The property is on the right. Taxes for 2016 were $483.28 with a wildlife exemption. It has utilities, well water and septic systems. There are no deed restrictions. Price is $829,000. The storage unit and an older RV are negotiable as part of this listing.

For more information, contact Round Top Real Estate at 979-249-5732.

Editor’s note: Post sponsored by Lois Shanks, Round Top Real Estate